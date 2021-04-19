Talib Kweli & Diamond D ft. Skyzoo “Attention Span,” R.A. The Rugged Man ft. Inspectah Deck & Timbo King “E.K.N.Y.” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Recently Talib Kweli and Diamond D announced that they were teaming up to form a new Hip-Hop duo dubbed Gotham and since then the two have released some pretty impressive work. Today (April 19) they continue to drop off new material for the heads and we ain’t mad at them for doing so.

In their latest visuals to theSkyzoo assisted “Attention Span,” the three go the black-and-white route while giving us that New York flavor that’s been missing from the game for a second.

Keeping the vibe in New York, we check in with some other Hip-Hop OG’s in R.A. The Rugged Man who recruits the Wu-Tang swordsman, Inspectah Deck and Timbo King for his clip to “E.K.N.Y.” in which it gets as retro and gritty as NYC in 88.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Tee Grizzley featuring G Herbo, Peso Peso and more.

TALIB KEWLI & DIAMOND D FT. SKYZOO – “ATTENTION SPAN”

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN FT. INSPECTAH DECK & TIMBO KING – “E.K.N.Y.”

TEE GRIZZLEY FT. G HERBO – “NEVER BEND NEVER FOLD”

PESO PESO – “OFF BRAND”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN – “MONUMENT”

AKEEM ALI – “SHUGGA”

DRIZZY JULIANO & NEEK BUCKS – “LET UP”

LLADRO CARTEL – “SHOTS”

KRIS MADJICK – “DESPERADO”