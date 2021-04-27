HHW Gaming: Team Xbox Will Discuss Accessible Representative Gaming at this Year’s Super Diverse GamesBeat Summit Inbox

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Representation matters, not only in film but in video games as well. Xbox is very aware of that and is looking to tackle the issue head-on.

Xbox is one of the few companies in the gaming space that is actively doing the work to promote more diversity, accessibility, and representation in gaming and at the same time challenging the rest of the industry to do the same. During Black History Month, Xbox announced a series of activations to amplify Black voices and promote inclusive storytelling in video games.

Ensuring that it’s keeping the same energy, Xbox announced on Tuesday (Apr.27) that four members of Team Xbox will host a much-needed discussion to talk about “how it plans to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, as well as the challenges of ensuring that gameplay – and the industry – is inclusive for all.”

The diverse panel begins at 3:10 p.m.CT/ 4:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28, during this year’s all-virtual GamesBeat Summit. It will feature Agnes Kim, Cierra McDonald, and Esteban Lora speaking with the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer.

This year’s edition that GamesBeat Summit is being described as its most inclusive and diverse event yet and features a ton of panels with “87 speakers at the moment and 45 of them — about 52% — come from diverse backgrounds,” says this year’s host Dean Takahashi.”

You can sign up for the event for a free Livestream only pass or a $399 VIP ticket that will give you exclusive access by heading here and add the Xbox panel to your schedule, so you don’t miss out. To see the two-day online event’s full schedule between April 28 and April 29, head here.

—

Photo: Bloomberg / Getty