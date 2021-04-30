Young Thug, Gunna & YTB Trench ft. Lil Baby “Paid The Fine,” 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch “4 Da Gang” & More | Daily Visuals 4.30.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Recently Young Thug and Gunna took it upon themselves to post bail for 30 low-level offenders in Atlanta and give them back the freedom they couldn’t afford to pay for.

Now Thugger and Gunna highlight their good deed in the YTB Trench and Lil Baby featured visuals to “Paid The Fine” where they show the families they helped reunite and interview their family members. This was hella dope.

To further infuriate MAGA country, 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch take the fight to white supremacists and racists in their clip to “4 Da Gang” where they burn confederate flags because f*ck racism.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joyner Lucas and Lil Baby, BRS Kash featuring Toosii, and more.

YOUNG THUG, GUNNA & YTB TRENCH FT. LIL BABY – “PAID THE FINE”

42 DUGG & RODDY RICCH – “4 DA GANG”

BRS KASH FT. TOOSII 2X – “FEEL BETTER”

JOYNER LUCAS & LIL BABY – “RAMEN & OJ”

SMILEY – “IN MY ZONE”

OOGIE FT. JENNY – “TRAIN STATION”

PROJEXX & BAKERSTEEZ – “BIGGA LEAGUE”

ZAYTOVEN & FO15 – “BIGGER PICTURE”

MELVONI FT. DDG & TYLA YAWEH – “GET MONEY”

BLXST FT. RUSS – “FCK BOYS”

WACOTRON – “HOLD UP”

DEREK MINOR – “FAIR”

MAXWELL PLANS – “RUNNIN”

PAP CHANEL – “APPLE JACKS”

OMEN 44 – “HATE”

KA$HDAMI – “LOOK N THE MIRROR”

VEDO FT. JACQUEES – “FOR ME”

CLAY JAMES – “HOLD ME DOWN”

AKEEM ALI – “THE MACK”