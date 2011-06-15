Lil B Reveals “I’m Gay” Cover Album [Photo]

Today on MTV RapFix, Berkley rapper Lil B revealed the cover to his controversial upcoming album entitled “I’m Gay.”

Influenced by Ernie Barne’s famous 70’s paintings that were used on albums such as Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” and various episodes of “Good Times,” Lil B’s cover is definitely one that will catch some off guard.

The member of “The Pack” known for his taboo tracks including “Look Like Jesus” and “I’m A Pretty Beyotch,” made the announcement of the album at Coachella.

Since then, he has received death threats, praise, and criticism for the name of his album but continues to promote it and promise to change the way people think.

Peep the album cover below