Kanye West ‘Dissapointed’ Over Leak Of “Mama’s Boyfriend” Track

Kanye West Upset Over “Mama’s Boyfriend” Leak

Kanye West has released a statement expressing disappointment over the leak of a new track.

As previously reported, the song “Mama’s Boyfriend” hit the net Tuesday nearly a year after being left off the rapper’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album.

Now West is speaking out against the leak and claiming it was unauthorized.

A statement has been issued on his behalf saying that legal action will be taken against the person who leaked the song and added an unofficial beat to the product.

Furthermore, the statement confirms that the track is actually named “Mama’s Boy”, not “Mama’s Boyfriend” and is a dedication to his late mother.

“The version of the Kanye West recording ‘Mama’s Boy’ that arrived on blog sites earlier this week is entirely bogus and unsanctioned, and violates the artist’s creative intentions. As is often the unfortunate case, an unknown party or parties got a hold of Kanye West’s vocal track and added their own soundbed to it, effectively and falsely releasing it as a Kanye West track from the ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ sessions. The result in no way resembles the final song Kanye West intended his fans to hear, and he is deeply disappointed that one of the most personal, meaningful and special songs he has ever written would reach people in this way. Needless to say, measures are being taken to identify and prosecute the persons responsible for leaking this material.”

No word on who may have leaked the track.