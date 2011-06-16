Bizzy Bone Accused Of Attacking His Own Fans

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper, Bizzy Bone, is currently under investigation in Chicago for an allegedly assault on two fans following a concert last week.

According to TMZ, the rapper flipped out on two fans, who police say, paid $80 each for a meet-and-greet with the members of the group on their tour bus.

However, once the men entered the bus, Bizzy flipped out, which escalated from a screaming match to Bizzy beginning throwing punches.

The rapper allegedly hit both men until another member of the group stepped in and broke things up.

One of the men filed a police report against Bizzy the following day claiming he had multiple bruises and a broken nose.

At press time, Bizzy had not spoken to police, but they are investigating the matter.