Bun B Hosts, Kurupt Judges Red Bull Emsee Challenge In LA

Red Bull EmSee Takes Over Los Angeles – Kurupt, Charli 2na And Supernatural Judge

Recently, Red Bull launched their Red Bull EmSee event in Los Angeles. Hosted by Bun B and judged by Supernatural, Charli 2na and Kurupt, eight emcees repped Cali battling it out for the crown.

San Jose’s Dirtbag Dan known for his battle raps, took home the win and had this to say about the victory, “This is a freestyle battle, so there is no preparation. I showed up here with a clear head. You never really know how well you’re going to do- you just have to feel it.”

He continued, “Tonight I felt it, I was in the moment- this format kinda forces you to be in the moment. It pushed all of us to a place we don’t ordinarily get pushed.”

The next Red Bull EmSee battle will be hosted in Seattle on July 28th, 2011 at Volume. For more event information, visit www.redbull.com/RedbullEmSee.