Justin Timberlake Says Jay-Z Waited Too Long To Do A Collaboration

After Jay-Z passed on a collaboration with Justin Timberlake for his “FutureSex/LoveSounds” album the singer says he’s no longer interested in working with the emcee/mogul.

Timberlake revealed the news in an interview with Vanity Fair when he was asked about the rap star turned business man and whether or not the two would collab.

“Jay-Z has put out 11 albums, and I was talking about doing collaboration with him, and he said, ‘I can’t do it right now, but I’ll get you on the next album.’ I was like, ‘No, man, I don’t work like that,” Timberlake explained to the magazine. This sounded good to me for you and me to do together, and if it doesn’t work, then I totally get it, but I won’t be putting an album out next year; these aren’t a dime a dozen to me.'”

Timberlake initially reached out to Jay-Z when he was recording his FutureSex/LoveSounds album, but was told by Jay-Z that he was too busy and that he would be willing to do a collab on his next album.

As part of his solo career Timberlake has worked with a number of Hip Hop producers/artists including Timbaland, T.I., Three 6 Mafia, and Pharrell Williams.