HomeNews

DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk “Every Chance I Get,” 21 Savage “Spiral” & More | Daily Visuals 5.5.21

DJ Khaled links up with Lil Baby and Lil Durk for a lil fire and 21 Savage gets caught up in a Jigsaw game. Today's Daily Visuals.

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
DJ Khaled

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It’s been almost a week since DJ Khaled released his much revered project Khaled Khaled and since it’s drop it seems like he’s dished out a new visual in support of the album every day since.

Today the “We The Best” producer comes through with a new video for the Lil Baby and Lil Durk collaboration “Every Chance I Get” in which the two style some icey pieces while the some cars are set ablaze and some hotties flex their plump assets. This man’s about to drop a video for every damn song on that album by the time the week’s out.

21 Savage meanwhile finds himself in a Saw situation and for his clip to “Spiral” hangs upside down in the film franchise’s iconic torture room while scenes from the Saw spinoff, Spiral play throughout the clip.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Eminem, DJ Paul, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK – “EVERY CHANCE I GET”

21 SAVAGE – “SPIRAL”

EMINEM – “ALFRED’S THEME”

DJ PAUL – “WHO YOU FOOLIN?”

SHELLEY FKA DRAM – “ALL PRIDE ASIDE”

SHAD – “OUT OF TOUCH”

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Daily Visuals

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 itemsDr. Umar Johnson vs. Kevin Samuels
Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef, Twitter Picks Sides
05.05.21
Close