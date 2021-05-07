Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul Get Into Physical Altercation At Press Conference

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It appears that things between Floyd Mayweather and the brother of upcoming boxing opponent, Jake Paul, have gotten extremely heated.

According to published reports, Mayweather was at a Miami press conference promoting a June 6 fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida with Paul’s also-controversial older brother Logan Paul, when the contentious YouTuber grabbed the boxing legend’s hat and taunted him in a playground-Esque manner by saying, “Gotcha hat!”

After Mayweather vowed to knock out Logan in their upcoming match, he called both Logan and Jake, who was watching from the crowd, “two fake fighters.”

Logan struck back by saying “the only thing that’s fake on this stage is Floyd’s hairline,” according to TMZ.

Both brothers also mocked the 44-year-old boxer’s age, but he vowed to “whoop their asses.”

“I don’t have to talk about what I’m going to do. The world knows what I’m going to do,” Mayweather said. “I’m willing to fight both in the same night.”

Speaking to The Athletic later Thursday, Mayweather said the scuffle was sparked by what he felt was a lack of respect by Paul.

“I don’t want to be disrespected,” he said. “You can’t keep touching me and disrespecting me.”

But Mayweather also acknowledged that some prefight hype never hurts.

While speaking to Barstool Sports, Mayweather laughed off the issue joking that he had a “small problem,” while addressing the incident shortly after it happened.

“Today, I had a small problem. A little problem. Really no big problem,” said Mayweather in the preview to the upcoming interview. “Um, kid wanted to test the waters and tried me out. It’s not an important cap but it is what it is. He did what he did and I did what I did.”

“Jake Paul wanted some attention, and he got it. And so did I,” he said.

Paul, meanwhile, continued to have some fun with it all, posting on Instagram a video of him having “gotcha hat” tattooed into his lower leg, rocking a pair of shades to cover his black eye that was reportedly a result of the brawl.

Not one to miss an opportunity to ridicule his former friend, Queens rapper 50 Cent quickly jumped into the ring of laughter adding his own jokes at the legendary boxer’s beard expense after taking to Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation.

“WTF going on, on champ head 😆I heard he had his pubic hairs put on his face,” 50 Cent wrote.

As of press time, Mayweather hasn’t publicly commented on 50 Cent nor Jake Paul’s latest posts.