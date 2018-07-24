You Care: 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Beyond Burger Beef Getting Extra Petty

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are still trading shots on Instagram, and it’s getting extra personal.
Mayweather set it off with a lengthy missive airing the rapper out, and Fif responded in kind.
Of course, the two 40-plus-year-olds got into who is richer, with Mayweather saying 50 was about $2 million shy of being worthy enough to argue with his watch.
50 then continued to go at Mayweather by bringing up his domestic violence allegations.
But the Queens rapper went to the next level by alleging that Money Mayweather banged his best friend’s girlfriend. But he didn’t stop there—he claimed that his artist Earl Hayes, who killed himself and his fiancee—had confronted the boxer about sleeping with said fiancee, VH1 star Stephanie Moseley, the day of the murder-suicide.
Floyd, you are the champ but you a sucker at heart. You want it all. I know, I watched you do some foul shit to Reala and he is your best friend. When he broke up with his girl Jessica, you kept her around, got her an apartment, bought her a car because you wanted to fuck her. Reala ain’t sweat it. He was keeping it, playa. Haze just wasn’t built like that. Tell everybody why you was on FaceTime when he killed Stephanie and himself. Because he was confronting you about fucking his wife. You was pumping all that Trey Songz shit, get the fuck outta here. You didn’t give a fuck you just went to watch the ball game. 🤨get the strap #lecheminduroi
