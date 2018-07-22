Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent Go To War, On Instagram

Well, this is going to get ugly. Floyd Mayweather Jr. came for 50 Cent on Instagram, and Fif quickly responded in kind with his own slander.

Mayweather posted that old pic of 50 Cent with the sleeveless dress shirt, with additional “Go Snitch or Die Tellin'” graphics.

You knew the tea was going be spilled when the caption kicked off by calling the rapper Curtis “Confidential Informant” Jackson. Mayweather went in, calling 50 a fake gangster, saying Kanye West ended his career and reeling off all the shots folk usually throw at the rapper.

Mayweather even added the extra caveat that Fif has herpes, allegedly.

Those are fighting words. Soon after, Fif responded in kind.

