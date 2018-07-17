2 Chainz Responds To 50 Cent’s Jab At Atlanta’s Male Population

The trolling of 50 Cent knows little in the way of bounds and the rapper turned business mogul was back up to his old tricks. In a jab towards Atlanta’s male population about who they choose to date, 2 Chainz chimed in on a now-deleted post that could have gone a lot of different ways.

“LOL Atlanta is out of control, it’s 7 women to 1 man down there because the boys want the boys,” Fif wrote in an Instagram caption featuring a shirtless young man striking a pose. In response, Chainz wrote “Cut It Fif” and the post vanished.

However, Fif posted another photo, this time of Tity Boi, with the caption “LOL @2chainz said nah FIF you can’t do us like that, but there do be some f*ck sh*t going on. get the strap.”

Looks like there isn’t any real static going on between the pair so no strap retrieval is needed at the moment.

Photo: WENN