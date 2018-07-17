CLOSE
Home > News

2 Chainz Responds To 50 Cent’s Jab At Atlanta’s Male Population

Forever in troll mode, Fif shared a now-deleted Instagram that hinted at most men in the Georgia city preferring to date each other.

Leave a comment
71st annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN / WENN

The trolling of 50 Cent knows little in the way of bounds and the rapper turned business mogul was back up to his old tricks. In a jab towards Atlanta’s male population about who they choose to date, 2 Chainz chimed in on a now-deleted post that could have gone a lot of different ways.

“LOL Atlanta is out of control, it’s 7 women to 1 man down there because the boys want the boys,” Fif wrote in an Instagram caption featuring a shirtless young man striking a pose. In response, Chainz wrote “Cut It Fif” and the post vanished.

However, Fif posted another photo, this time of Tity Boi, with the caption “LOL @2chainz said nah FIF you can’t do us like that, but there do be some f*ck sh*t going on. get the strap.”

Looks like there isn’t any real static going on between the pair so no strap retrieval is needed at the moment.

Photo: WENN

atlanta

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
8 Things We Learned From Wiz Khalifa on The Breakfast Club
07.17.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close