50 Cent Sparks Online Funk With Papoose Over Remy Ma Compliment

It wouldn’t be right if Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson isn’t throwing shots at someone with no fear on his Instagram page. The latest target of his online jabs is Papoose, this after Fif complimented the Brooklyn rapper’s wife Remy Ma on her looks to which Trigger Happy Pappy wasn’t feeling too much.

A Twitter user by the name of @Brehmariah692 screenshot 50 Cent complimenting Remy on her Instagram page. Apparently, Pap caught the comment too and brought Fif’s baby mother into the picture.

“Damn, @DaphneJoy no wedding yet? If 50 Cent doesn’t marry you… I’ll introduce you to my homeboy. He’s more mature,” Pap wrote as captured by The Shade Room.

Since then, 50 Cent has been on a Papoose slander rampage and you already know it’s only going to get worse if Pap decides to respond.

Peep the carnage below.

50 Cent play too much. Peek his comment on Remy Ma's IG. pic.twitter.com/X6GvEBBbio — Bremariah (@Bremariah692) July 9, 2018

—

Photo: WENN