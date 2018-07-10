CLOSE
Home > News

50 Cent Sparks Online Funk With Papoose Over Remy Ma Compliment

Fif gave Remy props on her weight loss, prompting her husband to clap back but that only woke up the legendary trolling skills of 50 Cent.

Leave a comment
World premiere of 'Power' Season 5 - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

It wouldn’t be right if Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson isn’t throwing shots at someone with no fear on his Instagram page. The latest target of his online jabs is Papoose, this after Fif complimented the Brooklyn rapper’s wife Remy Ma on her looks to which Trigger Happy Pappy wasn’t feeling too much.

A Twitter user by the name of @Brehmariah692 screenshot 50 Cent complimenting Remy on her Instagram page. Apparently, Pap caught the comment too and brought Fif’s baby mother into the picture.

“Damn, @DaphneJoy no wedding yet? If 50 Cent doesn’t marry you… I’ll introduce you to my homeboy. He’s more mature,” Pap wrote as captured by The Shade Room.

Since then, 50 Cent has been on a Papoose slander rampage and you already know it’s only going to get worse if Pap decides to respond.

Peep the carnage below.

#Papoose petty for bringing #50Cent’s baby mother into this 😩😂

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Photo: WENN

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Jennifer Lopez at Spago
Lil Pump Stops Wireless Festival Show To Assist Fan Having Seizure
07.10.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close