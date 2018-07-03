Papoose & Remy Ma Renew Vows, Expecting 1st Child

Papoose and Remy Ma are one of the few Hip-Hop marriages that has played out for the public eye by way of their own teams and by way of Love & Hip Hop New York. Mr. and Mrs. Mackie renewed their vows over the weekend, and the couple is expecting their first child.
Fans of the rapping husband and wife duo are well aware that Remy Ma suffered a miscarriage, a crushing blow to the hopeful family. However, the Mackie clan is beyond overjoyed as they held a weekend outdoor wedding and announced the big news that a baby is on the way.
The pair has been together for 13 years, with Pap famously holding his lady down as she served a prison bid, and this weekend marks year number 10 for their proper union.
And we must say, Remy Ma was absolutely glowing with Trigger Happy Pappy making for a handsome groom for the second time around.
Salute to Mr. and Mrs. Mackie and congratulations for moving on to their next chapter.
Check out the photos of the big day below and on the flip.
Oh yea…& then this happened 😉 I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊 And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours (y’all know I think I’m an event planner😏) @verdeflowers My friends Vanessa & Michael- couldn’t have done it without you @jimmysbxcafe – with friends like you, who needs other friends 😘 @czinvitations & @doehring- digital invitations @jenn_cakes – DELICIOUS cupcake tower with butterfly 🦋 cookies @dj_boogie – music was EVERYTHING! @_dvasquez – amazing photos @kaydtv – captured the best videos @karensabagofficial -2-in-1 dress of my dreams @2dtent_dakidraye -bbq’ing all the food😋 @chanel.nine & @youngye2dt – “we are the team” I love you both to pieces, thanx for moving the furniture a million times to create my vision & thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it – u were there in my heart💋) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia
This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you💋 We’ve known each other 13 years & been married a decade😍 we renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life…thank you Husband, u always make me happy 💍 #BlackloveForever #MeetTheMackies #RemAndPap #RemyMa #RemyMafia
Photo: WENN.com