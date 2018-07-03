Papoose & Remy Ma Renew Vows, Expecting 1st Child

Papoose and Remy Ma are one of the few Hip-Hop marriages that has played out for the public eye by way of their own teams and by way of Love & Hip Hop New York. Mr. and Mrs. Mackie renewed their vows over the weekend, and the couple is expecting their first child.

Fans of the rapping husband and wife duo are well aware that Remy Ma suffered a miscarriage, a crushing blow to the hopeful family. However, the Mackie clan is beyond overjoyed as they held a weekend outdoor wedding and announced the big news that a baby is on the way.

The pair has been together for 13 years, with Pap famously holding his lady down as she served a prison bid, and this weekend marks year number 10 for their proper union.

And we must say, Remy Ma was absolutely glowing with Trigger Happy Pappy making for a handsome groom for the second time around.

Salute to Mr. and Mrs. Mackie and congratulations for moving on to their next chapter.

