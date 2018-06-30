Get The Lawsuit: 50 Cent Sues HipHopDX Over Unauthorized Photo Use

Earlier this week, popular Hip-Hop website HipHopDX found themselves on the wrong end of 50 Cent‘s legal attention after running a piece with an unauthorized photo. As he promised, the rapper and mogul filed a lawsuit against the site over the photo.

TMZ reports:

He’s filed suit against HipHopDX for its post about Fiddy allegedly selling his catchphrase, “Get the strap,” to Bellator MMA. We’ll get back to the catchphrase, but the rapper’s real issue is with the photo the blog used.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, the pic — showing 50 Cent with Bellator execs — was taken on June 25 by a guy named Christopher Conrad. 50 says Conrad gave him rights to the photo on June 28. His point … at no point did HipHopDX have rights to publish the pic.

The site posted an article on June 27, calling out 50 Cent for claiming he sold “Get the strap” to the MMA league for $1 million. That same day, 50 said, “This s**t is fake news Justin Ivey (the writer), you better go fact check. Matter of fact I’m gonna sue you and this website for using my picture.”

Might seem unfair to those outside the online journalism game, but that’s how it goes. Consent to use photos and buying snaps from reputable agencies is the safest way to go.

