50 Cent & Jim Jones Fry Each Other On Instagram

Jim Jones and 50 Cent‘s feud grew earlier this year and it has no signs of slowing down by way of recent Instagram activity from the pair. The rappers have been frying each other via Instagram of late, which could probably culminate into that boxing match Capo wants to put on to face Fif as long as the money is right.

Jones fired off a shot on his page with a photo of 50 in a Black suit with red trim and a pair of Black and red kicks. The Dipset member offered to pay a stylist to get Fif’s fits back in order and then clowned his shoes.

“They got my boy lookin terrible hereswht I propose I will pay for a new stylist for u I know u don’t need th money but u need help lol so I will pay for a brand new stylist all stylist in th New York area Dm ur info #OperationHelpBooBoo lookin like a scammer brought u those shoes niggas don’t wear those no more curly tht was last year,” Jones wrote.

Capo followed that post up by showing another image of 50 in the suit next to a Luc Belaire Rare Rosé bottle, which drew some favorable responses on IG.

Fif wasn’t going to let the jabs go unanswered and the world’s richest troll snagged a photo of a shirtless Jones with a slanderous caption.

“This guy just look dirty right? For real look at him he just looks like a mangy dog. LOL,” 50 wrote.

Our feeling is that this won’t be ending anytime soon.

—

Photo: WENN.com