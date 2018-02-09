2 Chainz Drops Off Quick Hit EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It

When he’s not tearing up basketball courts, 2 Chainz is a known studio rat. The Atlanta rapper dropped off a quick EP for the masses, The Play Don’t Care Who Make It, featuring YG and Offset of the Migos.

2018 has seen an uptick in raps from Tity Boi first with a feature on Chicago rapper Dreezy’s “Second To None” single, and on Eminem’s “Chloraseptic” remix after initially stating he was miffed that he didn’t make the Detroit rapper’s Revival record. Tity Two Necklace is also featured on the Black Panther soundtrack.

At just four tracks, The Play Don’t Care Who Make It is largely 2 Chainz carrying the load with both YG and Offset on the track “Proud.”

Check out a stream of the project below.

