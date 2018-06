While Black Panther the movie is still about a week away, the Kendrick Lamar and TDE curated Black Panther: The Album has arrived. On streaming services.

Naturally, this a TDE_-heavy affair, and that’s a great thing. You also get contributions from 2 Chainz (“X”), Swae Lee (“The Ways”) and Anderson .Paak (“Bloody Waters”), among many others.

Stream Black Panther: The Album below and get yourself in a Wakanda state of mind.

—

Photo: Interscope/TDE