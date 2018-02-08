2 Chainz Training Heavy For NBA All-Star Weekend East Vs. West Celebrity Game [WATCH]

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz was once a high school basketball player and even had a brief stint as a college athlete before embarking on his music career. The former Tity Boi has been putting his body under heavy training so that he can effectively show out during an upcoming 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend basketball game, facing off against another former high school athlete in Snoop Dogg.

Back in January, adidas shared an Instagram post announcing a friendly “East Vs West” game between Team 2 Chainz for the East and triple OG Uncle Snoop for the West.

In a new Instagram post, 2 Chainz is shown working with notable basketball skills coach Drew Hanlen, showing off handles in both hands, some drop-back steps, and what appears to be a pretty effective jumper. At 6-foot-5, Tity Two Necklace might be a tough cover for some but the celebrity All-Star game is packed with opponents ready to play as seen in the post above.

Several NBA players who are part of the adidas roster will be at the two-day event at 747 Warehouse Street in Los Angeles, including Damian Lillard, John Wall, James Harden, and many more.

Check out 2 Chainz showing off his skills in the clip below.

The event kicks off in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

Photo: WENN.com