2 Chainz Is Reportedly Working On A Sneaker With Versace

2 Chainz might be adding another luxury notch to his trap belt. It seems he is working with Versace on a new trainer.

In a recent Instagram post the “Watch Out” rapper is seen holding a sneaker with a chunky Cuban link chain outsole while looking through several fabric patches. Tity Boi didn’t reveal much with his caption only saying “Versace”.

From our vantage point the feet piece seems to be another addition to the luxury over-sized shoe craze that is currently trending in the footwear industry. According to Hype Beast the collaboration is the brain child of former YEEZY executive Salehe Bembury, who is the newly appointed Head of Sneaker Design.

Known for their purposely gaudy apparel, the Italian luxury brand has been a favorite luxury brand in Hip-Hop. Chainz has been a long fan of their over the top wears infamously sporting a Versace cape to the Grammys in 2013.

While no other information about the shoe is known at this time expect it to not come cheap. Currently Versace trainers start at $850.00.

Photo: WENN.com