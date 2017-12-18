2 Chainz Puts Walmart On Blast For Selling Bootleg Dabbin’ Santa Sweaters

The Hip-Hop style robbery continues. 2 Chainz caught Walmart red handed selling a sweater he popularized.

On Thursday, December 14 the Atlanta Trapstar took to Instagram to call out Walmart. Apparently the national retail chain is peddling knock-off Dabbin’ Santa crewnecks for the holiday season.

“Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway. We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time …” he wrote.

The Most Expensivest host also hinted via some very direct hashtags that Wally World will have to cash him out for the infringement. “That being said it’s gone be a Jolly Holly Xmas #WALMARTGONEBUYMEAHOUSE #WALMARTGONEBUYMEACAR #Walmartgonegiveback2mycommunity #WALMARTGONEMAKEMEASTAR. 😆🤣gotta lil ring to it mite lay dat bihhh down later tonight when I get to the studio.”

In 2015 Tity Boi debuted the Dabin’ Santa merch to a roaring response. His T.R.U. Foundation put the proceeds to great use by donating over 2 million dollars in proceed money to local Atlanta families in need.

The Walmart pieces are priced from $21.98 to $42.20. There is no mention about any community cause being tied to the purchase of these replicas.

You can buy the official 2 Chainz gear here.

Via HipHopDX

