2 Chainz Debuts Ugly Christmas Sweater Line, Complete With Dabbing Santas [Photos]

What once was a holiday fashion faux pas has now become a cultural staple. That’s right ladies and gents, we’re talking about the phenomenon that is the “ugly Christmas sweater.” 2 Chainz has hopped on the bad means good trend regarding the seasonal item and put his own TRU spin on the gear.

“UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER ALERT!,” he exclaimed on social media. “Ni**as went crazy with the comments saying they was ready for these so I just put em up for sale at 2chainzshop.com.

The new 2 Chainz Ugly Christmas Sweater collection includes products with his trademarked dual necklaces on top of either Christmas tree style marijuana leaves and snowflakes; in both white and black fabric. However the most alluring sweater is easily the one with featuring Santa Claus dabbing as it is the hottest dance of the moment. Just ask Kendrick Lamar.

Peep the 2 Chainz’ ugly Christmas sweater collection in the gallery and head over to his galleria to cop while supplies last.

—

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

