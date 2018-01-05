2 Chainz Is Big Mad Over Governors Ball Flyer Placement

Whoever was in charge of 2018 Governors Ball line announcement might have their Atlanta visitor’s pass already revoked. 2 Chainz was not pleased with where his name was placed.

On January 4, the “Watch Out” rapper expressed his displeasure with the music festival via a very uncompromising Instagram post.

“Whoever did this flyer need to do it over !!! No capp !! I put in to much work to settle !! I ain’t goin for the buddy buddy Shit this year give me miness!!! #prettygirlsliketrapmusic platinum #4am platinum #gooddrank platinum #vibes platinum #bigamount platinum !! Numbers don’t lie and neither do I !!!!”

It seems Tity Boi took issue with how far deep his name was listed on the flier. Once we took a good look it’s not difficult to see why he had a beef. Usually top tier artists are listed at the top and relative newcomers 6LACK, DRAM, and Lil’ Uzi Vert are slotted higher than Chainz. Go figure.

Nevertheless, the Most Expensivest host is still scheduled to perform at the festival which is taking place June 1 to June 3.

Photo: WENN.com