Jay-Z, Diddy, Matthew Knowles Attend UJA Luncheon [Photos]

Jay-Z, Diddy, Matthew Knowles Attend UJA Luncheon

A long list of powerful individuals in music attended the UJA 2011 Music Visionary of the Year Award Luncheon at The Pierre Hotel yesterday in New York City.

Jay-Z, Diddy, Matthew Knowles, Lyor Cohen, CEO of Warner Music Julie Greenwald, head of Atlantic Kevin Liles, Randy Jackson and many others were on hand to honor EMI Music Publishing’s Jon Platt.

If you feel the need to joke about this being a music industry Illuminati meeting of sorts, feel free to leave those thoughts in the comments.

More photos from the invite are on the next pages.

