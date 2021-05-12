J. Cole Releases ‘Applying Pressure: The Off-Season’ Documentary [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole finally is returning to the Rap spotlight with a new project. His new documentary Applying Pressure: The Off-Season gives the world a look into how the album came to be.

As spotted on HipHopDX Jermaine is hitting us with a bonus in the form of a short film. Applying Pressure: The Off-Season is a 12 minute piece that follows the “No Role Modelz” MC around in his hometown and different studio settings and he discusses the approach to his sixth full-length album. It opens up with none other than 21 Savage asking Cole how he came up with the name. “What made you say Off-Season?” he asked to which Cole explained that it points to a moment of clarity he had years back.

“I had just graduated college. I was broke. I was struggling to pay my rent. I ain’t have no job” he revealed. “And I was kind of being complacent because I had crazy music and I was kind of chilling, like as if that was good enough to get me to where I needed to go.” His crew had an intervention of sorts and confronted him on his lax approach to his career. “So, it was like, yo, do you really want to look back 10 or 20 years from now with this music shit and be like, the reason you didn’t make it in music is because you didn’t put in the work?’”

He also goes on to reveal that fatherhood also changed how much time he could give to Rap. “About two years into being a father, I remember, like, ‘Oh, you need a schedule where your family knows this is your time in the studio and this is the time when I’m at home in family mode,’” he explained. “It’s something that I needed to do, because I’m not gonna shortcut on the family side. So I put the studio in the house for that reason. I love being able to work knowing my family is right upstairs.”

You can watch the short film below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls