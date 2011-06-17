Drake Attends Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala With His Mother [Photos]

Drake Accepts Award At Songwriters Hall Of Fame



Drizzy Drake was spotted looking dapper Thursday when he attended the 42nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame gala in New York.

Accompanied by his mother, the Young Money rapper was presented with the ‘Hal David Starlight Award’ for the songwriting skills he’s used to pen songs for critically acclaimed artists including Alicia Keys and Jamie Foxx.

Obviously excited to have his biggest fan by his side, Drake tweeted late last night,

“Just won the most incredible award and performed for my mother…a year ago today she was being wheeled into a surgery room…I love you.”

Also in attendance was singer/songwriter Skylar Grey, Chaka Khan and Garth Brooks.

Check out Drizzy working the red carpet before receiving his award below.

