Bill O’Reilly Takes Shots At Kanye, Calls Him A ‘Pinhead’

Everyone’s favorite racist news commentator hopped on the criticism bandwagon yesterday throwing in his opinion on the Kanye West VMA incident. Bill O’Reilly once again spoke on something he knows nothing about and threw Ye under the bus.

During his “Pinheads and Patriots” segment on his O’Reilly Factor news show he mentioned the infamous incident between the rapper and country singer Taylor Swift. He donned Kanye a “pinhead” and the people that turned the incident into a YouTube parody, “patriots”.

“Well we made Kanye West a pinhead before, but he is one troubled guy. Now on the patriot front almost immediately after that happened. A parody was made of the event.”

The parody video shows Obama giving the infamous address to the House of Representatives when Republican Joe Wilson shouted out “you lie.” The video is revamped and instead of hearing Joe Wilson, audio of Kanye is inserted and he interrupts the President saying, “Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time.”

While the video is funny, it’s not funny always hearing comments about Hip-Hop from someone like Bill O’ Reilly who is incredibly racist and I seriously doubt has ever bought a Hip-Hop record in his life.

If you’re unfamiliar with O’Reilly, he’s the same man that mentioned that he was surprised at how civilized Black people were acting at Sylvia’s restaurant saying,

He’s also the same jackass that called Nas “vile” and a “peddler of the n word” when he rightfully accused Fox News of being racist. He also went on to say that his album was a “bomb, a disaster and a catastrophe”.

“I couldn’t get over the fact that there was no difference between Sylvia’s restaurant and any other restaurant in New York City.There wasn’t one person in Sylvia’s who was screaming, ‘M-Fer I want more iced tea.

Word of advice to Bill: Stick to what you know! Instead of constantly worrying about what’s going on in Hip-Hop, do your job and cover the dry, racially biased news that your network perpetuates. In other words, get off our backs! Thaaaanks!