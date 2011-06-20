Lil Kim Hints At G-Unit Signing [Video]



Lil Kim Hints That She’s Signing To G-Unit

Lil Kim was spotted in Atlanta this weekend as a surprise guest for Hot 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash concert.

The Queen Bee took the stage alongside Shawty Lo, who recently announced that he was the newest signee to 50 Cent’s G-Unit roster.

Following suit, an excited Kimmy told the crowd,



“If ya’ll don’t know, this my boy right here [Shawty Lo]. G-Unit South, that’s where it’s at! And I’m family too, down with the G-Unit camp. We got surprises for ya’ll!”

As previously reported, Kim was rumored to be signing to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label after being seen throwing up the Roc-A-Fella sign in a video while saying, “Roc Nation baby.”



Check out Kimmy hinting at her new ties to G-Unit below.