Chase Fetti & Benny The Butcher “Own Pots,” Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert & Gunna “His & Hers” & More | Daily Visuals 5.17.21

If Benny The Butcher’s proven anything in his rap career it’s that he’s getting every bag available regardless if it’s with Griselda or not. The man has popped up on more features as of late than he has solo tracks.

His latest guest appearance comes in Chase Fetti’s visuals to “Own Pots” where the two politick at the trap house where stacks of cash and tonz of gunz make for interesting feng shui.

Internet Money meanwhile goes on a hunting trip of sorts and for his clip to “His & Hers” links up with Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert and Gunna for a spring themed CGI produced affair.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Millyz and Dave East, OT The Real featuring Joell Ortiz, and more.

CHASE FETTI & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “OWN POTS”

INTERNET MONEY FT. DON TOLIVER, LIL UZI VERT & GUNNA – “HIS & HERS”

MILLYZ & DAVE EAST – “CHAPO”

OT THE REAL FT. JOELL ORTIZ – “HOLD ON”

RAH SWISH – “WOO IT AGAIN”

JORJA SMITH FT. SHAYBO – “BUSSDOWN”

JMO LET EM KNOW FT. 38 SPESH & CURREN$Y – “GRATEFUL DEAD”

THE ALCHEMIST FT. EARL SWEATSHIRT – “LOOSE CHANGE”