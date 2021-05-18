Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Reveals She Attempted To Take Her Own Life

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This is just another prime example that it doesn’t matter how good a person’s circumstances are. You never know exactly what they are dealing with mentally.

If you didn’t know, May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and plenty of people are coming forward with their mental struggles and bravely sharing their stories on social media. One of those individuals is Snoop Dogg’s 21-year-old daughter Cori Broadus.

On Sunday (May 16), Broadus took to Instagram to share four photos in a gallery and detailed at one point in her still young existence that she reached a low point and considered taking her own life. In the caption for the post, she confessed:

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great, at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize life is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit. THANK YOU… #mentalhealthawareness.”

According to the Suicide Awareness website per the CDC, “Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US for all ages,” “takes the lives of over 48,500 Americans every year,” “there is one suicide for every estimated 25 suicide attempts.” The American Association of Suicidology (AAS) states that “an estimated 285,000 each year become suicide survivors.” Cori Broadus is now one of those survivors.

Snoop Dogg has three other children, Cordell, Julian, and Corde, with his longtime wife Shante Broadus and a grandfather of 6 that includes the recent addition to the Broadus clan, a granddaughter named Chateau.

Salute to Cori Broadus for sharing her story, and remember to check on your friends, even your strong ones.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty