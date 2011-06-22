Jay-Z’s Decoded Wins Award For Advertising Campaign

Decoded Ad Team Earns Honor

The advertising team for Jay-Z’s best selling novel Decoded earned an honor at yesterdays Cannes Lions International Film Festival of Creativity, taking home the advertising award for its overly creative marketing scheme.

Droga5, the New York based ad agency who implemented the campaign won the Outdoor Lion Award.

Droga5’s pre-release ad campaign involved placing whole pages of Hov’s novel in corresponding locations in New York City. Fans were given clues to the pages whereabouts and were then challenged to find their locations.

Jay-Z’s Decoded was released last November.