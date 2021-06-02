Vision No More? Lil Uzi Vert Reportedly Removes $24M Pink Diamond From His Forehead

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert was seen without his very expensive signature forehead diamond during a Memorial Day Weekend appearance with his girlfriend JT of the City Girls and Future, as well as recent social media posts.

The Philly rapper tried to take the stunt game to gawd level when he implanted a big ass $24 million pink diamond into his forehead on February 3rd. Instead of props, the Eternal Atake rapper got jokes and memes suggesting that Uzi looks like Vision from The Avengers with an Infinity Stone stuck in his nugget. And worse, he got a possible health scare shortly thereafter.

The 26-year-old Hip-Hop star worked with jewelry designer Elliot Eliantte on getting the diamond crafted and grafted since 2017 and he’s been making payments on his bling ever since plotting his dome jewelry.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face,” Uzi tweeted on Jan. 30.

The idea to implant the 11-carat jewel into his face apparently came about because he didn’t want it on a ring that he could possibly lose he revealed during a Q&A interaction with a fan.

“I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million USD on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there…I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.”

He assured fans that, if maintained correctly, the implantation would be just as safe as other piercings but that seemed to be a premature assertion.

A couple of days after revealing the controversial body modification to the world via an Instagram post Uzi got on Twitter to reveal he could end up like Vision after Thanos got to him if it’s not taken out “the right way.” He went on to show a pretty gnarly photo of what damage a diamond in the forehead could do in the wrong circumstances.

“If I don’t get it took out the right way I could die…no seriously.”

Apparently, that day has finally come. No information on what Uzi did with his pink ice but we’re glad it’s no longer adorned on his face. But hey, Young Thug like it.