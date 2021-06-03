Lil Loaded’s Mother Says Son Was Heartbroken When He Took His Own Life

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This past weekend the Hip-Hop world was shocked when news broke that up and coming rapper Lil Loaded had passed away. While cause of death wasn’t immediately released, word spread that the rapper had taken his own life after finding out his girlfriend had cheated on him with someone else.

Now TMZ is confirming the rumor as Loaded’s mother told police who arrived on the scene that her son was “emotional Sunday night, crying and upset over how much he loved his ex-girlfriend.”

Damn, man. A broken heart should never equate to self-harm or harming the person you’re dating. It proves nothing and only causes further trauma to the people involved and others in your circle, such as Lil Loaded’s mother, family and fans.

According to the report the 20-year-old rapper’s mother called Cedar Hill police in Texas on Monday morning to report an attempted suicide in her home. When police arrived, Lil Loaded’s Old Earth was crying on the front porch and when they entered the premises they found him dead with a gun nearby and with a gunshot wound to the head. Fans knew something was wrong when the “Hard Times” rapper posted an ominous message on his social media page.

Lil Loaded’s post read in part, “Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud.”

He added, “I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you.”

Aside from having a broken heart over his break-up, Lil Loaded had also been charged with manslaughter for a 2020 shooting that left a man dead. The man was obviously dealing with some issues at the time that he took his life. Prayers up for Lil Loaded’s family and friends.