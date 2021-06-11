He-Man Returns In New Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

By the power of Netflix! The 80’s have newfound poweeeerrr!

After reviving the likes of Voltron, Transformers, and even She-Ra, Netflix is now resurrecting another classic 80’s cartoon series, He-Man and The Masters of The Universe. Helmed by known comic book aficionado and Hollywood actor/director, Kevin Smith, Netflix’s new Masters of The Universe: Revelation will actually continue the story that ended back 1985 and not a reboot of the entire series as their previous 80’s cartoon comebacks.

According to The Verge, Kevin Smith set out to keep the original story intact while trying up some loose ends he felt needed answering, hence, “Revelation.”

“Narratively our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985. This is a continuation of that story. We’re playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines.”

Did we mention that Mark Hamill will be voicing Skeletor? Yeah. We. Can’t Wait.

Check out the action-packed trailer to Masters of The Universe: Revelation below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it come July 23rd.