Migos “Why Not,” Styles P “Scattered” & More | Daily Visuals 6.15.21

If you can expect anything from a Migos video it’s a bunch of shots of money, jewelry, and the three of them overall having a grand old time wherever they touch down.

Gone are the days when they’d use the strip club as the backdrop as now the ATL trio are now showcasing the lives they live and the fun they have in their videos. Same goes for their latest visuals to “Why Not” where the Migos use home videos of their adventures to the beach and the lavish soirees they throw to show everyone they’re living their best lives. Can’t be mad at this.

Back in New York, Styles P keeps things gutter and gully and for his clip to “Scattered” holds court in a smoked filled studio before taking to Times Sqaure to shine under the bright lights of the city that never sleeps.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, Doja Cat, and more.

MIGOS – “WHY NOT”

STYLES P – “SCATTERED”

YOUNG DOLPH – “NOTHING TO ME”

MAC J – “SWEEP SWEEP”

DOJA CAT – “NEED TO KNOW”

POLO G – “PAINTING PICTURES”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “ACTIVATED”