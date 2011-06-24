Cee-Lo Confirms New Goodie Mob, Gnarls Barkley Albums In The Works

Goodie Mob, Gnarls Barkley Working On New Album

Cee-Lo recently confirmed that the good ol’ Goodie Mob is working on their long-awaited comeback album.

Speaking to TheSource, the rapper turned pop star, who is currently moonlighting as a judge on the talent show, The Voice, says the Atlanta foursome are in the process of producing another LP. He also reveals that a Gnarls Barkley album will follow shortly after.

“Let me clear this up now, that comment was made very casually I’m actually planning on completing a Goodie Mob album first,” he says. “So I am working on both of them, in a very calm moderate kind of way. You know we absolutely have the creative drive to do Goodie Mob, and we already started Gnarls Barkley about a year go so I’d like to right that statement.”

Lo admits he’s been missing MCing while becoming a certified pop star and says a Goodie album is just what the doctor ordered.

“Yeah I actually I really do, it’s the most natural place to go, and it ballooned into something resourceful and renowned,” he said. “Goodie Mob is here to stay and so is hip hop. And we as a community need help, and I’m apart of the community, so I believe doing another Goodie Mob album is doing a civil service, if you will.”