Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy Event Is Back, Announces New Partnership With Billboard

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy event is back. The year the company is not only offering new and existing Galaxy owners exclusive rewards and experiences, but it’s also teaming up with Billboard to give a boost to your summer playlist.

Announced on Thursday (Jun.17), Summer of Galaxy, Samsung’s month-long celebration for Galaxy smartphone owners rewarding them for their loyalty to the brand is back. Customers are blessed with great perks and deals on Galaxy products. This year’s deals and rewards include:

Owner Rewards: Enjoy a 3-month YouTube Premium subscription and a $5 voucher to save on your next Uber Eats purchase.

Enjoy a 3-month YouTube Premium subscription and a $5 voucher to save on your next Uber Eats purchase. Refer a Friend: Refer a friend to purchase a Galaxy S21 5G series device, and you both will save 50% off the Galaxy Watch3 just in time to seize the warmer days ahead.

Refer a friend to purchase a Galaxy S21 5G series device, and you both will save 50% off the Galaxy Watch3 just in time to seize the warmer days ahead. Gaming Master Class: Each week, Galaxy owners can head to Samsung’s Mobile Heroes lounge for Master Classes to learn tips, tricks, and the chance to win special prizes.

Each week, Galaxy owners can head to Samsung’s Mobile Heroes lounge for Master Classes to learn tips, tricks, and the chance to win special prizes. Twitch Gift Card: Enjoy a complimentary $5 Twitch gift card to support your favorite streamers and unlock special perks.

This year, Samsung is teaming up with Billboard to make Summer of Galaxy even better. Galaxy owners will have access to exclusive perks from top-charting Songs of Summer artists, an exclusive NFT granting exclusive access to preview the Songs of Summer chart, and more.

Songs of the Summer Chart: Launching on 6/22, Billboard’s Songs of Summer chart will track the music acts expected to make their mark on the music landscape this season, based on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Samsung Galaxy owners will also get exclusive access to perks from top-charting Songs of Summer artists.

Launching on 6/22, Billboard’s Songs of Summer chart will track the music acts expected to make their mark on the music landscape this season, based on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Samsung Galaxy owners will also get exclusive access to perks from top-charting Songs of Summer artists. Songs of Summer NFT: Billboard and Samsung will distribute its first-ever Songs of Summer Galaxy NFT. Beginning June 21 and while supplies last, Galaxy owners will be granted exclusive access to preview the Songs of Summer Chart a day before it’s released to the public by redeeming the limited-edition NFT created by Fanaply to commemorate the top-charting hits of the summer for years to come.

Billboard and Samsung will distribute its first-ever Songs of Summer Galaxy NFT. Beginning June 21 and while supplies last, Galaxy owners will be granted exclusive access to preview the Songs of Summer Chart a day before it’s released to the public by redeeming the limited-edition NFT created by Fanaply to commemorate the top-charting hits of the summer for years to come. Backstage Access w/ Billboard Pro: Galaxy owners can also enjoy a 3-month Billboard Pro membership – your backstage pass to the ultimate music industry intel.

Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy event kicks off on June 21. Galaxy Owners can take advantage of all of the rewards and events from Billboard, Twitch, UberEats, YouTube Premium, and more by downloading the Samsung Members app.

Additionally, Samsung is currently holding its “Discover Samsung” sales event. Head here to peep all of the great deals on the latest Samsung devices and home appliances.

—

Photo: Samsung / Summer of Galaxy