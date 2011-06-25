Common Leaves Universal, Signs With Warner Bros.

Common Signs With Warner Bros. Records

Chicago rapper Common has found a new record label to call home.

According to reports, the veteran emcee inked a deal with Warner Bros. Records, leaving Universal Music Group after 10 years.

Common and Warner Bros. co-president/CEO Todd Moscowit made the announcement during an outdoor concert yesterday in New York.

“I’m very grateful to be a part of this family, to be a part of this team,” Common said to the concert crowd. “We have very inspirational, exciting music to team up with you. We’re just open to what this change can bring,”

Common’s last album Universal Mind Control was released on Universal Music Group subsidiary Geffen Records in 2008.

More details on Common’s signing and future plans will be reported when additional information is available.