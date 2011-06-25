Game Talks Jimmy Henchman Arrest [Audio]

Game Speaks On Manager Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond

In an interview yesterday in LA with Hot97’s Angie Martinez, Cali rapper Game spoke on the arrest of his manager Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond.

Rosemond was arrested earlier this week on federal drug charges after a month long-manhunt.

“Jimmy [Henchman]is my brother, that’s ride or die,” Game said of his manager. “It’s an unfortunante soutation but we gonna keep our heads up and hope for the best. You can’t even see Osama’s body so why we gonna believe something [the government] is saying about Jimmy.”

Henchman, who has also been accused in connection to the 1994 shooting of Tupac Shakur, also manages the careers of Akon, Brandy and Sean Kingston.

Listen to audio from Game’s interview with Angie Martinez below:

Game’s R.E.D. Album is set for release on August 23rd.