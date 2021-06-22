Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The G2 Esports Team [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The iconic Polo horseman logo is about to add some elegance to the pro gaming community. Ralph Lauren is now a sponsor of the G2 Esports gaming organization.

As spotted on Hypebeast the beloved American apparel brand is staking their flag further into the sports sector. This week they announced a partnership with the world’s largest gaming organization, G2. According to the official press release, Ralph Lauren will become the “exclusive fashion outfitter” of the G2 team. The deal will also gives room for both entities to curate unique campaigns, events and digital activations throughout Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and so on.

“Our partnership with G2 will further the progress we are making to bring our powerful heritage brand to life in authentic ways across new platforms,” Ralph Lauren Chief Digital & Content Officer Alice Delahunt said in a press release. “It also underlines our commitment to engage new consumers — including a generation of digital-natives who participate in gaming as a world-class sport and for entertainment.”

Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez, Founder, and CEO of G2 Esports expressed his excitement about the partnership. “Today is one of the most special days in my life and G2’s history. A brand I have loved for many years is now part of the G2 family. Ralph Lauren has entered the world of gaming in partnership with G2, and nothing makes us happier and prouder than to be able to execute on their strategy while doing our thing” he said. “With their support, we will continue to thrive and elevate the way we entertain you. As a lifelong gamer and proud founding CEO, seeing Ralph Lauren enter this industry is an incredible moment I will never forget. I could not be more excited to share with all of you what’s coming.”

The partnership is already well underway with G2-repped League of Legends front man Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson staring in Ralph Lauren’s most recent photo campaign for their 2021 Wimbledon tennis collection. You can watch the full Ralph Lauren x G2 Esports announcement video below.

Photo: Ralph Lauren