HHW Gaming: LeBron James & The Tune Squad Team Up In New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Video Game

LeBron James and the Tune Squad team up in a new video game for some classic side-scrolling beat ’em up arcade action.

Ahead of the film’s simultaneous release in both theaters and on HBO Max, Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game will be launching exclusively into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks July 1, giving members the first crack at the game starring Lebron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Tune Squad. As a bonus, members will also have access to in-game add-ons, consumables, partner offers, and more before they become widely available on July 15.

The game is the direct product of the coding contest announced back in December, where Xbox teamed up with the movie asking fans to come up with different concepts, and now here we are.

Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game is inspired by the film and will allow players to take control of either LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, or Lola Bunny and take on the rogue A.I. named Al-G Rhythm and his army of robots and, of course, The Goon Squad to save James’ son Dom and keep the Looney Tunes from being deleted forever.

Armed with a magical basketball as well as their fists and feet, you will punch, kick and bounce the rock off your foes through multiple levels.

Xbox also announced three limited-edition Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Wireless Controllers will be available July 8 for $69.99 while supplies last.

Here is the breakdown:

Tune Squad: Become a member of the Squad and channel your inner Tune with this awesome controller, featuring one of Bug Bunny’s favorite colors- Carrot Orange.

Goon Squad: If you’re feeling like a super cyber-baller, pick up the Goon Squad controller, but prepare to face the Tunes on the court.

Serve-verse: Step into the Warner 3000 entertainment “Server-verse” with this new out-of-this-world controller.

The controllers feature a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case to help give you greater control while gaming.

We got our hands on the controllers, and we can confirm they are very dope as part of a kit that also featured a custom Xbox Game Pass card signed by Bugs Bunny, a LeBron James talking action figure inspired by the film.

Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game launches exclusively Game Pass Ultimate Perks July 1 before becoming widely available on July 15.

Peep the trailer below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / Space Jam: A New Legacy