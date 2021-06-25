R. Kelly Transferred From Chicago Prison To New York Ahead Of Trial

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Imprisoned R&B singer R. Kelly has been transferred from a Chicago facility to a detention center in Brooklyn, N.Y. ahead of his sex crimes trial there. Kelly is now being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) and he’ll face trial starting this summer.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly 54, has been held at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center for almost two years, adding that Kelly’s stay at the MCC has been replete with some issues that include him being attacked by an inmate among other concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Kellly will face racketeering charges in New York, and this request was known for quite some time, this after the judge overseeing the matter wanted to meet with Kelly face to face regarding a conflict of interest of one of his legal representatives.

For the trial in Brooklyn, Kelly faces charges that he was the ringleader of a group comprised of his management team, bodyguards, and a host of other employees who assisted the singer and songwriter in recruiting young girls and women for sex. Kelly’s trial begins in August. The charges Kelly faces in Chicago are child pornography and obstruction of justice, along with allegations that he used threats and payoffs to stave off a 2008 prosecution.

