DJ Khaled, Drake, Lil Wayne, & Rick Ross Perform ‘I’m On One’ At BET Awards [Video]

Wiz Khalifa and Kevin Hart introduced the final in-house live performance at the BET Awards as DJ Khaled took the stage with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Drake.

The trio along with Khaled performed the hit “I’m On One.” Rozay had already hit the stage a few times on his own and with Alicia Keys. This time he kept his shirt on while Weezy displayed his tattoos and bounced around.



