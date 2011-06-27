Peep Out The Fashion Style Of Mr. Cee-Lo Green [Photos]

Cee-Lo Green is definitely becoming a fashion icon. From feathered robes to brims and ascots, “The Soul Machine” has created his own lane.

At times you can’t tell if he’s trying to emulate Soloman Burke and Liberace or running track or even keeping it P-I-M-P with his pimped out southern suits.

One things for sure, Hate it or love it, Cee-Lo’s extravagant outfits have made him a household name along with his immense talents on the mic.

Solomon Burke

Click The Page #’s Below And Take A Look At The Swag of “The Lady Killer” Mr. Cee-Lo Green.

