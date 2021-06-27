HomeNews

Young M.A. Checks Herself Into Rehab

Prayers up for the Brooklyn rapper.

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Young M.A Performs At Electric Brixton

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Young M.A. is seeking help. The Brooklyn rapper, born Katorah Kasanova Marrero, has reportedly checked herself into rehab.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the “Ooouuu” rapper said she was seeking professional help with an addiction.

“Bouta lose this addiction…omw to rehab,” she wrote before further adding, “MAB I’ll be back.”

There is no word on what exactly she is in rehab for. In her music and interviews, she has discussed her love for marijuana and alcohol.

Earlier in the week, she posted some prayerful words as she powers through. “Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you,” she wrote.

We wish Young MA nothing but better health and wellness on her journey. Prayers up.

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
rehab , Young M.A.

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 itemsRepublican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally At Regent University In Virginia Beach
Another Old White Dude Proves He Doesn’t Understand Critical Race Theory
06.26.21
Close