Chris Brown Remakes Drake’s “Marvins Room” [Audio]

Chris Brown is the latest celebrity to try their hand at Drake’s hit “Marvins Room.”

In the latest version, the singer who took home five BET awards Sunday, collaborates with singer Seven from Rich Girl and his “Deuces” collaborator Kevin McCall.

On it CB takes the JoJo approach and tells his lady friend that he knows she can’t do better.

“This right here for my n*ggas that’s been hated on…”

Listen to Brown’s “Marvins Room” below.

