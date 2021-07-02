Drake Does His Part For The Planet With New Climate Firm Partnership

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake wants to take care of the environment, and to that end he’s entered into a new partnership with a climate-conscious group to do what he can to help heal the planet.

On Wednesday (June 30th), the platinum-selling artist announced his partnership with Aspiration, a company that is dedicated to providing consumers and companies “sustainability as a service”. Through this connection, Aspiration will analyze Drake’s travel, artist schedule and events to figure out his carbon footprint and then help him reduce and offset it. This will be done in coordination with the firm’s reforestation program. “Drake isn’t just ahead of the curve — he defines the curve,” said Joe Sanberg, Co-Founder and Board Member of Aspiration. “He is showing that people who live larger than life can live that life responsibly.

When news broke of the partnership, Drake said “It’s exciting to partner with a company that’s found an easy way to offer everyone the ability to reduce their carbon footprint. Aspiration’s innovative approach to combating climate change is really inspiring and I hope together we can help to motivate and create awareness.”

Drake’s manager, Future The Prince added, “Drake is a visionary with big ideas. I was incredibly fortunate to find him a partner to not only help him realize his personal goals but to inspire others along the way. Drake, Dreamcrew, and I are all super excited about what Aspiration is doing and the possibilities and the road ahead.”

The Certified Lover Boy artist joins a notable group of celebrities partnering with the Los Angeles-based company including Robert Downey Jr., Leonardo DiCaprio, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, and Orlando Bloom. Aspiration has already funded the planting of 15 million trees within the past year as part of its mission to plant 100 million trees across the United States before the decade ends.