Alicia Keys Producing Broadway Play



Alicia Keys Producing For Broadway

In addition to singing/songwriting, Alicia Keys is moving forward with plans to produce a Broadway play.

As previously reported, the singer re-released her Songs In A Minor album Tuesday in tribute to the original that sold more than 12 million albums worldwide and garnered her first five, of 14 total, Grammy® Awards.

Along with the re-release Keys also celebrated the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in NYC following a performance on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America.’

In between speaking on her new album and wax figure, Keys made sure to mention that she plans on producing for Broadway.

The songstress will use her talents to produce for the Lydia R. Diamond play ‘Stick Fly.’

Speaking on the new venture, Keys released a statement saying,

“I’m so passionate about this play because it is so beautifully written and portrays black America in a way that we don’t often get to see in entertainment. I know it will touch all audiences who will find a piece of themselves somewhere inside this house.”

Described as a contemporary comedy, it tells the story of a prominent Black family on vacation in Martha’s Vineyard.

Keys’ play is set to open at the Lyceum Theater December 8th.