Michelob ULTRA & Tinker Hatfield To Drop Limited Edition Championship Bottle

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After a long few days, the NBA Finals finally got underway when the Phoenix Suns hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. The former won game one and while they battle it out for the Larry O’Brien trophy, Michelob has got a little something in mind for fans of the sport.

Looking to bless their own sports fans with a little something-something, Michelob ULTRA has linked up with legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield to craft an ultra-exclusive Championship bottle that can only be won, not purchased. Being distributed in a premium package that resembles a sneaker box, each bottle will be signed by Tinker himself because he’s that dude.

Unfortunately, these are going to be hella limited as the total number of bottles available are going to be determined by the number of points scored by the winning team in the final game of the 2021 NBA Finals. Each box will be numbered for authenticity. Imagine the winning team only scores 75 points or something?

As for how you can go about winning one of these bottles, rules are as follows:

HOW TO WIN ‘EM

When the final buzzer sounds in the last game of the NBA Finals, the “Not For Sale” drop clock hosted on ULTRATinkerDrop.com and @MichelobULTRA’s Twitter will start. Fans must act quickly to enter for a chance to get their hands on the exclusive bottle… in true sneaker culture fashion, of course.

How limited and exclusive are we talking? Depends on the score. The total number of bottles available to win are restricted to the number of points scored by the winning team in the final game of the 2021 NBA Finals. Each box is numbered for authenticity.

A CHAT WITH THE LEGEND

While they may not be sitting courtside, sneaker enthusiasts can score unprecedented access to Tinker first-hand as he reveals the stories behind his greatest sneaker designs, the inspiration behind the Michelob ULTRA “Not for Sale” collaboration and more. The sneaker legend will be heading to Reddit during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Follow @MichelobULTRA’s Twitter to learn more.

NBA® TINKER BOTTLE DROP. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 7/8/21 and ends on 7/22/21, or at 11:59 p.m. EDT on the date of the Final Game of the 2021 NBA Finals, whichever occurs first. See Official Rules at ULTRATinkerDrop.com for prizes and details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

Check out pics of the bottle below and let us know whether or not you’ll be trying to win one of these puppies.